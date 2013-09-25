Penny Stock Buzzers - OCEANGOLD CORP COM(OTCMKTS:OCANF), GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OCEANGOLD CORP COM(OTCMKTS:OCANF), GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY), Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY).



OCEANGOLD CORP COM(OTCMKTS:OCANF) ended lower -3.67% and complete the day at $1.52. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 51,086. After opening at $1.48, the stock hit as high as $1.53. However, it traded between $1.00 and $3.71 over the last twelve months.



OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral properties. The company holds an interest in the Didipio gold-copper project in the Philippines. It also has interests in the Macraes Open Pit, Frasers Underground, and Reefton Open Pit mines in New Zealand; and exploration leases in New South Wales, Australia



Has OCANF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY) closed yesterday at $25.43, a +1.52% increase. Around 72,190 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 74,237 shares. The company is now valued at around $60.44 billion.



GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally. It is also involved in the transmission, storage, distribution, management, and development of gas infrastructures; and provision of energy and environmental services



For How Long GDFZY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN) moved -15.19 percent lower at $0.670 and traded between $0.64 and $0.79 after opening the day at $0.79. Its performance over the last five days remained 123.33%, which stands at 252.63% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 235%.



Decision Diagnostics Corp. distributes prescription and non-prescription diagnostics, and home testing products in the United States. The company provides bulk prescription drugs on a wholesale basis; and distributes diabetes diagnostics and supplies.



Why Should Investors Buy DECN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) shares fall, losing -0.83 percent to close at $15.46. The stock is up around 15.46% this year and 19.94% for the last 12 months. Around 581,634 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 887,305 shares.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea, Taillefine, and Ser brands



Will DANOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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