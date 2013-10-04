Penny Stock Buzzers - RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Kalahari Greentech Inc(OTCMKTS:KHGT), ZENYATTA VENTURES(OTCMKTS:ZENYF), TAG Oil Ltd(OTCMKTS:TAOIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Kalahari Greentech Inc(OTCMKTS:KHGT), ZENYATTA VENTURES(OTCMKTS:ZENYF), TAG Oil Ltd(OTCMKTS:TAOIF).



RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY) ended lower -0.83% and complete the day at $14.28. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 77,155. After opening at $14.23, the stock hit as high as $14.30. However, it traded between $11.35 and $15.19 over the last twelve months.



Has RBGLY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Kalahari Greentech Inc(OTCMKTS:KHGT) closed yesterday at $0.0010, a +52.38% decrease. Around 49.94 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 70,863 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 195,402.



Kalahari Greentech, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in on developing, constructing and operating wind and solar energy projects, either on its own or in partnership with other energy companies. Kalahari Greentech designs, produces and provides wind turbines, solar collectors and other sustainable energy technologies.



Has KHGT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ZENYATTA VENTURES(OTCMKTS:ZENYF) moved -10.26 percent lower at $2.46 and traded between $2.45 and $3.02 after opening the day at $2.67. Its performance over the last five days remained -23.29%, which stands at -31.72% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 244.74%.



Why Should Investors Buy ZENYF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TAG Oil Ltd(OTCMKTS:TAOIF) shares fall, losing -0.69 percent to close at $4.30. The stock is down around -24.69% this year and -41.42% for the last 12 months. Around 63,900 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 25,308 shares.



Tag Oil Ltd. is engaged in petroleum exploration and production. The Company is a oil and gas producer and explorer with assets consisting of approximately 3 million acres of land onshore in the Taranaki, East Coast and Canterbury Basin’s of New Zealand and 30,816 (77,039 gross acres) offshore in the Taranaki Basin.



Will TAOIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/