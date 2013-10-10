Penny Stock Buzzers - Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT).



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) ended lower -1.14% and complete the day at $63.92. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 627,730. After opening at $63.87, the stock hit as high as $63.96. However, it traded between $45.89 and $67.93 over the last twelve months.



Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases.



Has RHHBY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) closed yesterday at $0.826, a -4.99% decrease. Around 4.12 million shares were traded, same as an-average trading volume of 4.12 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.41 billion.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



Has MONIF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) moved -8.90 percent lower at $0.133 and traded between $0.13 and $0.15 after opening the day at $0.15. Its performance over the last five days remained 42.11%, which stands at 64.2% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 786.67%.



Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as in process quality assurance for manufacturing; aerospace and defense manufacturing; additive manufacturing; active protection systems for defending light armored vehicles



Why Should Investors Buy SGLB After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc(OTCBB:LQMT) shares rose, gaining +18.99 percent to close at $0.149. The stock is up around 42% this year and -18.97% for the last 12 months. Around 10.43million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.74 million shares.



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy LQMT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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