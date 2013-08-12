Penny Stock Buzzers - ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF), Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF), Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY)



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF) ended higher +7.25% and complete the day at $0.460. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 387,278. After opening at $0.45, the stock hit as high as $0.47. However, it traded between $0.30 and $1.42 over the last twelve months.



Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States.



For How Long RTRAF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF) closed yesterday at $72.67, a -0.23% decrease. Around 27,702 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 39,625 shares. The company is now valued at around $77.68 billion.



Daimler AG is a Germany-based company that develops, manufactures and distributes a range of automotive products, mainly passenger cars, trucks, vans and buses, as well as manages the Daimler Group.



Has DDAIF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) moved +3.87percent higher at $0.145 and traded between $0.14 and $0.15 after opening the day at $0.14. Its performance over the last five days remained -15.25%, which stands at -0.07% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -48.21%.



Axion Power International, Inc. (API) is a development stage company. The Company has been engaged in research and development of new technology to manufactures carbon electrode assemblies for its lead-acid-carbon energy storage devices that the Company refers to as its PbC devices



For How Long AXPW Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY) shares rose, gaining +16.67 percent to close at $0.0021. The stock is up around 110% this year and -65% for the last 12 months. Around 29.94 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 40.38 million shares.



Alternative Energy Partners, Inc. (AEGY) is a development-stage company. The Company was formed for the purpose of establishing a renewable fuel sources initially within the State of Florida. Ethanol was the Company’s initial intended product and it intends to establish other alternative energy products and services including, but not limited to, solar-thermal energy production, energy management controls, and more.



Why Should Investors Buy AEGY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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