Penny Stock Buzzers - Sanmina Corp(NASDAQ:SANM), Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc(NASDAQ:ALSK), Cisco Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CSCO), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sanmina Corp(NASDAQ:SANM), Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc(NASDAQ:ALSK), Cisco Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CSCO), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD).



Sanmina Corp(NASDAQ:SANM) ended lower -1.50% and complete the day at $16.45. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.03 million. After opening at $16.78, the stock hit as high as $16.89. However, it traded between $7.58 and $17.00 over the last twelve months.



Sanmina Corporation provides integrated electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It offers product design and engineering services, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design; volume manufacturing of complete systems, components



Has SANM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc(NASDAQ:ALSK) closed yesterday at $2.69, a -6.92% decrease. Around 1.03 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.54 million shares. The company is now valued at around $125.50 million.



Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to business and consumer customers in Alaska and internationally.



Has ALS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cisco Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CSCO) moved -0.34 percent lower at $23.69 and traded between $23.53 and $23.84 after opening the day at $23.81. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.04%, which stands at -9.96% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 20.56%.



Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industries worldwide



Why Should Investors Buy CSCO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD) shares rose, gaining 1.05 percent to close at $32.75. The stock is up around 30.01% this year and 13.24% for the last 12 months. Around 23.46 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 10.87 million shares.



Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a mobile communications company operating across the globe providing a range of communications services. It offers a range of products and services, including voice, messaging, data and fixed-line solutions and devices to assist customers in meeting their total communications needs.



Why Should Investors Buy VOD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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