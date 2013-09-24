Penny Stock Buzzers - STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN).



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) ended higher +2.16% and complete the day at $1.93. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 378,155. After opening at $1.99, the stock hit as high as $2.03. However, it traded between $0.19 and $2.30 over the last twelve months.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



For How Long SBOTF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) closed yesterday at $6.48, a +1.15% increase. Around 507,874 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 301,291 shares. The company is now valued at around $69.37 million.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California



For How Long NAMG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY) trade close at $52.08 and traded between $51.85 and $52.44 after opening the day at $52.44. Its performance over the last five days remained 4.6%, which stands at 7.2% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 11.31%.



SABMiller plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of beverages. It offers beer, soft drinks, and fruit juices. The company is also involved in brewing and hop farming activities.



What SBMRY Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN) shares fall, losing -7.38 percent to close at $0.113. The stock is down around -46.19% this year and -48.52% for the last 12 months. Around 4.78 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.89 million shares.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks



Will APDN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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