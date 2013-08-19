Penny Stock Buzzers: SVENSKA HANDELS ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY), ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS:EDXC), Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS), Air Liquide (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SVENSKA HANDELS ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY), ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS:EDXC), Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS), Air Liquide (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AIQUY)



SVENSKA HANDELS ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) opened its shares at the price of $23.28 for the day. Its closing price was $23.34. The company traded with the total volume of 11,409.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 11,974.00 shares. The beta of SVNLY stands at1.76.



Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides a range of financial services to private and corporate customers. It offers personal and corporate banking, financing, mortgage loans.



Can Investors Bet on SVNLY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS:EDXC) percentage change plunged -4.16% to close at $0.05 with the total traded volume of 918,190.00 million shares, and average volume of 439,854.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.20, while its day lowest price was $0.05 and it hit its day highest price at $0.06.



Endexx Corporation provides electronic board book and document management solutions in the United States. It primarily offers three Web enabled services that assist organizations with the complexities of document management and storage.



Has EDXC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS) started its trading session with the price of $2.82 and closed at $3.10by scoring +5.44%. CRRS’s stocks traded with total volume of 39,543.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 70,910.00 shares. The beta of CRRS stands at 4.30. Day range of the stock was $2.80 -$3.30.



Corporate Resource Services Inc, formerly Accountabilities, Inc., incorporated in November 1994, is a provider of diversified staffing, recruiting and consulting services, including temporary staffing services.



For How Long CRRS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Air Liquide (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AIQUY) ended its day with the gain of +1.24% and closed at the price of $27.70 after opening at $27.42. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 28,681.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 38,129.00 shares.



Air Liquide SA is a France-based company engaged in the production of oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and other industrial and medical gases.



For How Long AIQUY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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