Penny Stock Buzzers - Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK).



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) closed yesterday at $61.95, a +0.57% increase. Around 476,499 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 339,449 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.50 billion.



Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States. The company engages in newspaper publishing, and television and radio broadcasting.



For How Long TRBAA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY) moved +0.40 percent higher at $17.57 and traded between $17.44 and $17.59 after opening the day at $17.49. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.49%, which stands at 0.46% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 5.97%.



Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products. The company also provides retail banking, financial, and insurance services. In addition, it engages in data analysis, distribution, and property operations



For How Long TSCDY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) shares fall, losing -6.52 percent to close at $0.0860. The stock is up around 5275% this year and 855.56% for the last 12 months. Around 6.78 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 4.48 million shares.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets.



Will NTEK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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