Penny Stock Buzzers: VOIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOIS), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR(OTCMKTS:MURGY), Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNGGF), NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VOIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOIS), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR(OTCMKTS:MURGY), Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNGGF), NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)



VOIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOIS) Its closing price was $0.0004 after losing -20% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 43.38 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 39.78 million shares. The beta of VOIS stands at0.96.



VOIS, Inc., a development stage company, through its subsidiary Mind Solutions, Inc., engages in the development of software applications in the United States.



Will VOIS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG-ADR(OTCMKTS:MURGY) percentage change plunged -1.62% to close at $18.17 with the total traded volume of 40 k, and average volume of 49,694.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.42 - $20.31, while its day lowest price was $18.17 and it hit its day highest price at $18.42.



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses.



Why Should Investors Buy MURGY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNGGF) started its trading session with the price of $2.90 and closed at $2.94 by scoring +1.38%. MNGGF’s stocks traded with total volume of 34.63 k, while the average trading volume remained 17,675.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $2.65 -$2.94.



Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. operates as a real estate and financial services company in Mongolia. It operates through Investment Property Operations and Insurance Operations segments.



Will MNGGF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) ended its day with the loss of -2.96% and closed at the price of $26.42 after opening at $26.40. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.44 k, as compared to its average volume of 11,116.00 shares.



Nitto Denko Corporation provides optical films, automotive materials and parts, reverse osmosis membranes, and transdermal drug delivery patches.



Will NDEKY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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