Penny Stock Buzzers - WebXU Inc(OTCMKTS:WBXU), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WebXU Inc(OTCMKTS:WBXU), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP).



WebXU Inc(OTCMKTS:WBXU) ended higher +85.00% and complete the day at $0.0185. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 12.41 million. After opening at $0.02, the stock hit as high as $0.03. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.55 over the last twelve months.



Webxu, Inc., a performance media company, develops, owns, and operates a network of branded consumer Websites. It acquires and integrates consumer-oriented businesses in the customer acquisition and e-commerce categories.



For How Long WBXU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS) closed yesterday at $1.92, a +3.78% increase. Around 920,867 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 227,459 shares. The company is now valued at around $104.08 million.



diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease



For How Long DDXS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF) moved -6.94 percent lower at $0.161and traded between $0.16 and $0.17after opening the day at $0.17. Its performance over the last five days remained -10.06%, which stands at -26.08% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -10.06%.



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States. The company?s principal properties include the White Mesa mill located near Blanding



Why Should Investors Buy EFRFF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) shares rose, gaining +2.81 percent to close at $0.128. The stock is up around 60.2% this year and 10.34% for the last 12 months. Around 3.80 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 3.36 million shares.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products



Why Should Investors Buy ELTP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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