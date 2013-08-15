Penny Stock Movers - Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ADDYY), PREMIER GOLD MINES (OTCMKTS:PIRGF), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE), ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ADDYY), PREMIER GOLD MINES (OTCMKTS:PIRGF), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE), ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)



adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) decline -0.83% to closed at the price of $55.86 after opening at $56.23. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 45,103.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 39,096.00 shares. adidas AG is a Germany-based holding company for the adidas Group, which is engaged in sports footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company diversifies its activities into three operating segments: Wholesale Business.



Has ADDYY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PREMIER GOLD MINES (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 65,139.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 19.66M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $2.35for the day and its closing price was $2.57 after gain +15.23%. Premier Gold Mines Limited focuses on exploring for and developing gold deposits in North America.



For How Long PIRGF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE) traded with volume of 1.64M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 595,138.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.06 and closed at $0.0550 by scoring -5.17%. Nano Labs Corp. focuses on the acquisition of coatings and laminates made from nanotechnology for its own use or licensing to others.



Will CTLE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) stock traded with total volume of 35,903.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 102,732.00 shares. ASAZY started its trading session with the price of $22.18 and closed at $22.11 after decline -0.50%. ASSA ABLOY AB engages in the manufacture and sale of door opening solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.



For How Long ASAZY Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



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