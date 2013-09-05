Penny Stock Movers - Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), LIMITLESS VENTURE(OTCMKTS:LVGI), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), LIMITLESS VENTURE(OTCMKTS:LVGI), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC).



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) ended higher +2.00% and complete the day at $0.06123. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 7.73million. After opening at $0.06, the stock hit as high as $0.06. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.10 over the last twelve months.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



For How Long ACTC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LIMITLESS VENTURE(OTCMKTS:LVGI) closed yesterday at $0.0362, a -17.13% decrease. Around 3.81 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 163,546 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 6,300.



Limitless Venture Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution and marketing of wellness, anti-aging, and hormone replacement therapy products for males and females in the OTC nutraceutical sector. The company offers LIMITLESS BODY line of body care products, including Body Fresh, a body wash; Muscle Butter, a body soothing massage butter; Body Sugar



Has LVGI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) moved +0.74 percent higher at $60.44 and traded between $59.95 and $60.75 after opening the day at $60.00. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.07%, which stands at -5.56% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6.6%.



Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States. The company engages in newspaper publishing, and television and radio broadcasting



For How Long TRBAA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC) shares rose, gaining +2.40 percent to close at $1.28. The stock is up around 175.27% this year and 96.92% for the last 12 months. Around 329,400 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 315,344 shares.



NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has two anti-influenza drug candidates at advanced pre-clinical stage which include two FluCide drugs comprising an orally bioactive nanomedicine for out-patients and an active injectable form for the treatment of hospitalized patients and serious patients in a physician office; HIVCide



Why Should Investors Buy NNVC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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