Penny Stock Movers - Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG), Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG), Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA).



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) ended higher +20.00% and complete the day at $0.600. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.30 million. After opening at $0.54, the stock hit as high as $0.63. However, it traded between $0.04 and 1.30 over the last twelve months.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale.



For How Long WTER will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) closed yesterday at $65.84, a -0.74% decrease. Around 482,005 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 607,260 shares. The company is now valued at around $227.16 billion.



Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases.



Has RHHBY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG) moved -43.71 percent lower at $0.850 and traded between $0.78 and $1.49 after opening the day at $1.49. Its performance over the last five days remained -57.5%, which stands at -58.94% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -15%.



Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online.



Why Should Investors Buy VPIG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Media Analytics Corp(OTCBB:MEDA) shares fall, losing -54.88 percent to close at $0.740. The stock is down around -40.8% this year and -40.8% for the last 12 months. Around 674,617 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 72,349 shares.



FanSport, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing and providing social gaming mobile applications for fantasy sports enthusiasts. The company?s software solutions would enable its customers to draft, trade, and track their sports fantasy leagues on their phones.



Will MEDA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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