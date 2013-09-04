Penny Stock Movers: Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS: AMMG), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY), Kingfisher Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KGFHY), PV ENTERPRISES

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS: AMMG) United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY) Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) PV ENTERPRISES (OTCMKTS: VDSC).



Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS: AMMG) showed no change, closed at $0.350 on a traded volume of 433.086 shares, in comparison to 161.155 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 66.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $174.57 billion and its total outstanding shares are 498.78 million.



Can Investors Bet on AMMG after this News update?Find Out Here



Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People’s Republic of China.



United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY) soared 1.19% and closed at $31.40 on a traded volume of 36.558 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 27.514 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -7.16%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $31.36 and $31.69.



Will UOVEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



United Overseas Bank Limited provides various banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment offers deposits, loans, investments, credit and debit cards, and insurance products for individuals and small enterprises; wealth.



Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) jumped 3.34% and closed at $12.39. So far in three months, the stock is up 16.45%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.30 and $12.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.39. Its introductory price for the day was $12.27, with the overall traded volume of 52.559 shares.



Will KGFHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kingfisher plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer. The company’s stores primarily provide home improvement and garden products; kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom products; and DIY products.



PV ENTERPRISES (OTCMKTS: VDSC) dropped -25.00% to close at $0.0024 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 13.90 million shares, in comparison to 14.23million shares of average trading volume.



Will VDSC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ALAS International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for the federal and local governments, and the private sector.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/