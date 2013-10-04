Penny Stock Movers - Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY).



Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH) ended higher +1.61% and complete the day at $0.285. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 315,818. After opening at $0.30, the stock hit as high as $0.30. However, it traded between $0.01 and $1.36 over the last twelve months.



Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (Arch), formerly Almah, Inc., operates as a life science company developing polymers containing peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over wounds to stop or control bleeding. Arch is a medical device company offering an approach to the rapid cessation of bleeding (hemostasis) and control of fluid leakage (sealant) during surgery and trauma care.



For How Long ARTH will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) closed yesterday at $0.290, a -9.09% increase. Around 562,934 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.36 million shares. The company is now valued at around $27.04 million.



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. (Excel) is engaged in providing worldwide sea borne transportation services for drybulk cargo including, among others, iron ore, coal and grain, collectively referred to as major bulks,



For How Long EXMCQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY) moved -1.99percent higher at $48.36 and traded between $48.19 and $48.70 after opening the day at $48.64. Its performance over the last five days remained -6.48%, which stands at 0.08% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 3.36%.



SABMiller plc is a holding company, which has brewing and beverage interests across six continents. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture, distribution and sale of beverages



Why Should Investors Buy SBMRY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY) shares fall, losing -0.25 percent to close at $4.00. The stock is down around -23.08% this year and -7.62% for the last 12 months. Around 115,283 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 277,470 shares.



Will TKGBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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