Penny Stock Movers - AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF), Societe Generale SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SCGLY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Sanborn Resources Ltd(OTCBB:SANB

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF), Societe Generale SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SCGLY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Sanborn Resources Ltd(OTCBB:SANB)



AURCANA CORP(OTCMKTS:AUNFF) ended higher +11.88% and complete the day at $2.70. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 287,891. After opening at $2.61, the stock hit as high as $2.77. However, it traded between $0.53 and $10.40 over the last twelve months.



Aurcana Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the production and sale of copper, silver, lead, and zinc concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties.



For How Long AUNFF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Societe Generale SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SCGLY) closed yesterday at $9.35, a -2.50% decrease. Around 231,447 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 88,073 shares. The company is now valued at around $35.25 billion.



Societe Generale SA is a France-based banking group. The Company is involved in retail banking in France, on-line brokerage services, financing and investment banking (brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking, among others), retail banking abroad, provision of specialized financial services (consumer loan, leasing, life insurance), asset management, securities services.



Has SCGLY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) moved +0.87 percent higher at $64.76and traded between $64.43 and $64.94 after opening the day at $64.50. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.39%, which stands at 1.82% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 28.24%.



Roche Holding AG is a Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics holding company. It belongs to the Roche Group that operates through subsidiaries and associated companies around the world. It discovers, develops and provides diagnostic and therapeutic products and services from early detection and prevention of diseases to diagnosis, treatment and treatment monitoring.



For How Long RHHBY Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Sanborn Resources Ltd(OTCBB:SANB) shares fall, losing -18.52 percent to close at $0.220. The stock is up around 2100% this year and 2100% for the last 12 months. Around 1.02 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.21 million shares.



Sanborn Resources, Ltd., formerly Universal Tech Corp., is a development-stage company. Its activities during the development-stage include organizing the business and raising capital.



Will SANB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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