Penny Stock Movers - Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY).



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY) ended lower -1.12% and complete the day at $29.02. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 76,846. After opening at $29.45, the stock hit as high as $29.45. However, it traded between $24.23 and $33.11 over the last twelve months.



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional customers in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.



Has ANZBY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) closed yesterday at $21.05, a -0.24% decrease. Around 98,876 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 145,300 shares. The company is now valued at around $10.97 billion.



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks, desktops, servers, and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones



Has LNVGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) moved +1.79 percent higher at $0.0057 and opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 14.29%, which stands at 50% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 90%.



Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America. It owns 100% interests in the 6 mega-watts per hour Chiligatoro hydro-electric project located in Intibuca, Honduras; 4 mega-watts per hour Iscan hydro-electric project situated in Olancho, Honduras; and 100 mega-watt per hour Sayab wind power project located in Choluteca, Honduras.



For How Long MINE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY) shares fall, losing -2.23 percent to close at $11.40. The stock is down around -10.02% this year and -13.7% for the last 12 months. Around 112,749 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 144,503 shares.



Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Will BDORY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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