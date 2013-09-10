Penny Stock Movers: Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS: GLBH), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF), Intellect Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ILNS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS: GLBH), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF), Intellect Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ILNS).



Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) decreased -0.35% and closed at $109.47 on a traded volume of 29.461 shares, in comparison to 24.145 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 16.21%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $90.53 billion and its total outstanding shares are 826.95 million



Will BAYRY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bayer Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and markets health care and agriculture products, and high-tech materials worldwide.



GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS: GLBH) plunged -10.00% and closed at $0.0018 on a traded volume of 14.50 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.33 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -97.88%.



Will GLBH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF) dropped -2.22% and closed at $0.185. So far in three months, the stock is up 12.19%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.12 and $0.23 and during the previous trading session it marked$0.19 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.18 and the overall traded volume that day was 393.244 shares.



Will EFRFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



Intellect Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ILNS) after opening its shares at the price of $0.0.1, jumped 20.00% to close the day at $0.0120. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.87 million shares, in comparison to 656.355 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.047 and $0.14 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $0.01.



Will ILNS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Intellect Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic agents for the treatment and prevention of proteinopathies, which include Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington diseases.



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