Penny Stock Movers: Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), AccelPath Inc (OTCMKTS: ACLP), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), AccelPath Inc (OTCMKTS: ACLP), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY).



Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) decreased -0.67% and closed at $112.69 on a traded volume of 16.829 shares, in comparison to 28.880 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 19.63%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $93.19 billion and its total outstanding shares are 826.95 million.



Will BAYRY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bayer Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and markets health care and agriculture products, and high-tech materials worldwide.



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY) plunged -2.21% and closed at $10.49 on a traded volume of 36.212 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 36.476 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.73%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.46 and $10.55.



Will UNICY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.



AccelPath Inc (OTCMKTS: ACLP) dropped -10.00% and closed at $0.0009. So far in three months, the stock is up 80%. It’s the overall traded volume of 23.65 million shares.



Will ACLP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



AccelPath, Inc. provides medical diagnostic and government contracting services in the United States.



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS: SUTNY) after opening its shares at the price of $4.34 jumped 0.46% to close at $4.39 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 67.242 shares, in comparison to 382.817 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $2.67 and $5.90 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $4.44.



Will SUTNY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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