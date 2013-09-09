Penny Stock Movers: BFC Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS: BFCF), Rapid Fire Marketing Inc (OTCMKTS: RFMK), SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), SSE PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SSEZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BFC Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS: BFCF), Rapid Fire Marketing Inc (OTCMKTS: RFMK), SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), SSE PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SSEZY)



BFC Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS: BFCF) decreased -0.43% and closed at $2.30 on a traded volume of 324.700 shares, in comparison to 43.291 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 78.29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $191.59 million and its total outstanding shares are 83.30 million.



Will BFCF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BFC Financial Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies.



Rapid Fire Marketing Inc (OTCMKTS: RFMK) showed no change, closed at $0.0006 on a traded volume of 74.17million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 9.61 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -40%.



Can Investors Bet on RFMK after this News update? Find Out Here



Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. provides marketing services for publicly traded companies and private companies in the United States.



SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY) dropped -0.11% and closed at $27.43. So far in three months, the stock is down -8.01%. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.36 and $32.52 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.49. Its introductory price for the day was $27.25, with the overall traded volume of 33.746 shares.



Will SGAPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides multimedia and infocomm technology (ICT) solutions, including voice, data, and video services over fixed and wireless platforms primarily in Singapore and Australia.



SSE PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SSEZY) after opening its trade at the price of $24.83, dropped -0.20% to close at $24.45 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 20.377 shares, in comparison to 69.050 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $21.51 and $25.55 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $24.83.



Will SSEZY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SSE plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/