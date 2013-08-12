Penny Stock Movers - BG Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- OTCBB:WDDD ngstockalerts.com">LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY)



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) ended higher +1.21% and complete the day at $18.89. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 34,518. After opening at $18.76, the stock hit as high as $18.95. However, it traded between $15.57 and $21.88 over the last twelve months.



BG Group plc (BG Group) is a natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil. It operates in three business segments: Exploration and Production (E&P), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Transmission and Distribution (T&D)



For How Long BRGYY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Worlds Inc(OTCBB:WDDD) closed yesterday at $0.230, a -4.17% decrease. Around 848,396 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 534,822 shares. The company is now valued at around $19.31 million.



Worlds Inc., (Worlds.com) was a three-dimensional (3D) entertainment portal, which leveraged its technology, which the Company retained through its portfolio, to offer visitors a network of virtual, multi-user environments which the Company calls worlds. On May 16, 2011, the Company transferred



Has WDDD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) moved -0.30 percent lower at $3.32 and traded between $3.28 and $3.43 after opening the day at $3.32. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.14%, which stands at -8.54% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -24.01%.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy SCPZF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY) shares fall, losing -0.54 percent to close at $33.42. The stock is up around 14.41% this year and 60.06% for the last 12 months. Around 38,889 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 78,442 shares.



BNP Paribas SA is a France-based bank group with four core businesses: Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Investment Solutions and Other Activities. Retail Banking comprises the French retail banking division, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro in Italy, BeLux Retail Banking, Europe-Mediterranean, all BNP Paribas Group retail banking businesses out of Euro Zone: in the United States, in Asia, in the Mediterranean Basin and Africa, in Turkey, Central and Eastern Europe, personal finance and equipment solutions.



Will BNPQY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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