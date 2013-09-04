Penny Stock Movers - Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), Experian plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EXPGY), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), Experian plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EXPGY), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY).



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX)’s shares traded up +0.52% during the current trading session, hitting $1.93 recently.



The share price of CTIX is currently trading within the range of $1.91 to $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 Million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 93.17 million. Company’s beta value stands at 0.77 points. CTIX current trading volume is 30,896, while its average volume is 235,986 shares.



Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease



What was the Moving Force behind CTIX On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on CTIX



Experian plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EXPGY)’s shares traded up +0.85% during the current trading session, hitting $17.73 recently. The share price of EXPGY is currently trading within the range of $17.70 to $17.77. Company’s beta value stands at 0.93 points.



EXPGY current trading volume is 1.09 million, while its average volume is 68,549 shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall, losing -1.83%.



Experian plc, an information services company, provides data and analytical tools to organizations worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud.



For How Long EXPGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) is trading with an drop of -0.95%, along with the trading price of $1.04 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $1.03.



NOK recently gained a volume of 87,534 shares, while its average volume is 342,735 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.17 - $1.50, while today, up until 10AM, its minimum price was $1.05.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 74.79%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -1.89%.



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide. It offers rechargeable and disposable electronic cigarettes in two-piece and three-piece units.



Why Should Investors Buy VPCO After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) stock hit its highest price at $19.98, after starting its trade at $19.71. Company reported an increase of +2.83% at the price of $19.95 recently and its current day range is from $19.60 to $19.98.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $72.14 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 3.62B. Its current volume is 60,827 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 86,069 shares.



BG Group plc operates as an integrated natural gas company worldwide. The company?s Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, production, liquefaction, and marketing of hydrocarbons with a focus on natural gas.



Will BRGYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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