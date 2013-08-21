Penny Stock Movers - Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS), Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE), MRI Interventions Inc (OTCBB:MRIC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS), Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE), MRI Interventions Inc (OTCBB:MRIC)



Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS) gained 2.95% recently, while trading on 86,407.00 shares at the price of $3.49. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.35 on Dec 11, 2012 and was moved to its maximum level of $2.33 on Jul 9, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $3.46 to $3.54, bringing its market capitalization at about $475.29M. Corporate Resource Services Inc, formerly Accountabilities, Inc., incorporated in November 1994, is a provider of diversified staffing, recruiting and consulting services, including temporary staffing services, with a focus on light industrial services, clerical and administrative support and insurance related staffing.



For How Long CRRS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) loss of -0.03% recently, in the current trading session, at $47.13 with a total volume of 64,260.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 94,728.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $30.90 and above $48.35. It floated in a range of $46.80 to $47.46 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.45. Its market capitalization now moved to about $109.82B. Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The Company consists of two divisions: Automotive and Financial Services division.



Has VLKAY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE) recently recorded a fall of -2.52% and was moving within a range of $0.06 -$0.06. Its current trading price is $0.0580. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.05 on Aug 20, 2013 and $1.52 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 468,671.00M shares, versus an average volume of 777,405.00 shares. Nano Labs Corp. focuses on the acquisition of coatings and laminates made from nanotechnology for its own use or licensing to others. The company was formerly known as Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. and changed its name to Nano Labs Corp. in April 2012.s



Why Should Investors Buy CTLE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



MRI Interventions Inc (OTCBB:MRIC) added 6.92% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $81.06M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 459,095.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 103,209.00 shares. The share price after opening at $1.30, made a high of $1.39 and hovered above $1.30, while its recent trading price was $1.39. MRI Interventions, Inc. (MRI Interventions), formerly SurgiVision, Inc., is a medical device company that develops and commercializes platforms for procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance.



Why Should Investors Buy MRIC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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