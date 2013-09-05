Penny Stock Movers: Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB: DAKP), Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN), L'oreal S.A (OTCMKTS: LRLCY), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB: DAKP) Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN) L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY).



Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB: DAKP) decreased -48.47% and closed at $1.68 on a traded volume of 158.285 shares, in comparison to 88.218 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -48.47%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $71.95 million and its total outstanding shares are42.83 million.



Will DAKP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dakota Plains, Inc. engages in developing and owning transloading facilities to support the loading, marketing, and transporting of crude oil and related products from and into the North Dakota Williston Basin oil fields.



Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN) plunged -9.09% and closed at $0.200 on a traded volume of 312.304 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 146.591 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -56.99%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.19 and $0.21.



Will GNIN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Green Innovations Ltd. imports and distributes bamboo-based hygienic and household products under the Brand names Premium Formulation, Clearly Herbal, and Green & Soft.



L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) dropped -2.01% and closed at $33.17. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.01%. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.30 and $35.75 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $33.24. Its introductory price for the day was $32.82, with the overall traded volume of 24.912 shares.



Will LRLCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



L’Oreal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products under the L’Oreal Paris



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) after opening its trade at the price of $29.43 jumped 0.10% to close at $29.63 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 9.528 shares, in comparison to 24.832 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $25.88 and $35.55 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $29.71.



Will KCRPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



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