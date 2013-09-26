Penny Stock Movers - Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA),3D EYE SOLUTIONS, in (OTCMKTS:TDEY), Buka Ventures Inc (OTCBB:NNRX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA),3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY), Buka Ventures Inc (OTCBB:NNRX).



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) ended higher 1.83% and complete the day at $14.43. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.51 million. After opening at $14.24, the stock hit as high as $14.44. However, it traded between $10.34 and $14.44 over the last twelve months.



Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers.



For How Long DTEGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA)closed yesterday at $1.28, a -2.29% decrease. Around 7.17 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 12.41 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.19 million.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



Has FNMA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN (OTCMKTS:TDEY) moved +91.30 percent higher at $0.0088 . Its performance over the last five days remained528.57%, which stands at 633.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 633.33%.



3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States.



For How Long TDEY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Buka Ventures Inc (OTCBB:NNRX) shares rose, gaining 8.70 percent to close at $1.25. The stock is up around 66.67% this year and 66.67% for the last 12 months. Around 2.22 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 351.824 shares.



Buka Ventures Inc., a pre-exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and related minerals.



Why Should Investors Buy NNRX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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