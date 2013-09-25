Penny Stock Movers - Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD).



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) ended lower -11.07% and complete the day at $0.124. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.89 million. After opening at $0.14, the stock hit as high as $0.14. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.17 over the last twelve months.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. It develops orally administered controlled-release products for various therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, and infection



Has ELTP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS) closed yesterday at $1.85, a +14.20% increase. Around 893,162 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 214,189 shares. The company is now valued at around $100.28 million.



diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease.



For How Long DDXS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) moved +16.86 percent higher at $0.07 and traded between $0.61 and $0.071 after opening the day at $0.061.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



For How Long AMBS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) shares rose, gaining +27.40 percent to close at $0.0093. The stock is up around 1062.5% this year and 447.06% for the last 12 months. Around 27.24 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 16.00 million shares.



WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services



Why Should Investors Buy ACYD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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