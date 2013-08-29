Penny Stock Movers: Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS: EPAZ), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), Paid, Inc. (OTCBB: PAYD), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS: SGLB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS: EPAZ), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), Paid, Inc. (OTCBB: PAYD), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS: SGLB).



Epazz Inc (OTCMKTS: EPAZ) showed no change, closed at $0.0012 on a traded volume of 7.93million shares, in comparison to 17.90million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -84.42%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and its total outstanding shares are 3.40 billion.



Can Investors Bet on EPAZ after this News update? Find Out Here



Epazz, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States.



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY) soared 1.94% and closed at $26.40 on a traded volume of 9.456 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 11.907 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -0.16%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $26.22 and $26.51.



Will MITEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally.



Paid, Inc. (OTCBB: PAYD) dropped -1.96% and closed at $0.145. So far in three months, the stock is up 61.11%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.02 and $0.14 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.14. Its introductory price for the day was $0.14, with the overall traded volume of 1.56 million shares.



Will PAYD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PAID, Inc. focuses on providing brand-related services to businesses and celebrity clients in the entertainment industry, and charitable organizations.



Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS: SGLB) after opening its shares at the price of $0.07, dropped -1.43% to close at $0.0690 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 909.503 shares, in comparison to 6.54 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01 and $0.14and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.07.



Will SGLB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions.



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