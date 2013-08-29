Penny Stock Movers - FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Montalvo Spirits Inc(OTCBB:TQLA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Montalvo Spirits Inc(OTCBB:TQLA).



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) ended higher +1.23% and complete the day at $25.57. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 41,550. After opening at $25.41, the stock hit as high as $25.66. However, it traded between $23.59 and $32.00 over the last twelve months.



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines.



For How Long FANUY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH) closed yesterday at $0.0015, a -21.05% decrease. Around 68.34 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 69.32 million shares.



PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia.



Has PTAH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) moved +4.08 percent higher at $0.765 and traded between $0.73 and $0.77 after opening the day at $0.74. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.14%, which stands at 27.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 41.67%.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



For How Long MONIF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Montalvo Spirits Inc(OTCBB:TQLA) shares fall, losing -18.46 percent to close at $0.318. The stock is up around -60.25% this year and -60.25% for the last 12 months. Around 394,330 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 349,854 shares.



Montalvo Spirits Inc., formerly Advanced Cloud Storage, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company develops, markets and distributes alcoholic beverages with initial offering being the Montalvo Tequila, primarily in the United States. Montalvo Spirits plans to focus on the artisanal spirits category.



Will TQLA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/