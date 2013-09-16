Penny Stock Movers - First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC), Foodfest International 2000 Inc(OTCMKTS:FDFT), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVCD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC), Foodfest International 2000 Inc(OTCMKTS:FDFT), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVCD).



First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC) ended higher 39.86% and complete the day at $0.0200. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 8.69 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.02.



First Liberty Power Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and refining of strategic industrial metals in the United States. Its primary target elements include lithium, antimony, vanadium, uranium, and graphite. The company holds interests in the Lida Vally project



For How Long FLPC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Foodfest International 2000 Inc(OTCMKTS:FDFT) closed yesterday at $0.0016, a +128.567% increase. Around 98.17 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 7.37 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 643,597.



Foodfest International 2000 Inc. provides water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and odor restoration, and re construction services. Its water damage restoration services include damage assessment, water extraction and removal of excess moisture, indoor air quality and humidity control, disinfection and anti-microbial treatments, sanitation and deodorization, and insurance billing.



For How Long FDFT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) moved +3.68 percent higher at $1.97 and traded between $1.90 and $2.02 after opening the day at $1.95. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.43%, which stands at -0.51% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 7.65%.



Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease



For How Long CTIX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVCD) shares fall, losing -2.44 percent to close at $3.60. The stock is up around 674.19% this year and 504.03% for the last 12 months. Around 169,994 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 188,592 shares.



NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections.



Will NNVCD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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