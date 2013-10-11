Penny Stock Movers - International Stem Cell Corp(OTCMKTS:ISCO), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: International Stem Cell Corp(OTCMKTS:ISCO), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT).



International Stem Cell Corp(OTCMKTS:ISCO) ended higher +16.11% and complete the day at $0.209. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.73 million. After opening at $0.20, the stock hit as high as $0.25. However, it traded between $0.13 and $0.41 over the last twelve months.



International Stem Cell Corporation, a developmental stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, biomedical, and cosmeceutical products in the United States and internationally.



For How Long ISCO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) closed yesterday at $1.05, a +16.67% increase. Around 1.08 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 516,329 shares. The company is now valued at around $63.34 million.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California



For How Long NAMG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI) moved +11.11 percent higher at $0.0010 and traded between $0.0008 and $0.0014 after opening the day at $0.0008. Its performance over the last five days remained 450%, which stands at 900% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 900%.



Trans Global Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a hosting platform for client and non clients to host their Websites. The company offers various services, including conceptual design, custom programming, SEO, campaign management, printing, iPhone application development, email marketing, and SMS text marketing. It also involves in building spray and injection foam rigs and trailers for the spray and injection foam insulation industry.



For How Long TGGI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) shares rose, gaining +6.78 percent to close at $0.0630. The stock is up around 65.79% this year and 438.46% for the last 12 months. Around 11.44 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 11.07 million shares.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



Why Should Investors Buy PHOT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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