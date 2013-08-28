Penny Stock Movers - KBridge Energy Corp(OTCMKTS:BMMCF), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KBridge Energy Corp(OTCMKTS:BMMCF), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY).



KBridge Energy Corp(OTCMKTS:BMMCF) ended higher +144,900.00 % and complete the day at $0.290. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.87 million. After opening at $0.02, the stock hit as high as $0.94.



KBridge Energy Corp (KBridge), formerly Blue Marble Media Corp., is a development-stage company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company was exploring business opportunities. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had no operations. As of December 31, 2011



For How Long BMMCF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) closed yesterday at $1.85, a -7.04% decrease. Around 1.53 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.24 million shares. The company is now valued at around $69.36 million.



Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing drugs to improve the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions. Its product candidate, peginesatide, is for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. Peginesatide is a synthetic peptide-based erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA), designed to stimulate production of red blood cells.



Has AFFY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) moved -4.27 percent lower at $1.12 and traded between $1.12 and $1.16 after opening the day at $1.16. Its performance over the last five days remained -11.81%, which stands at -24.32% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 325.86%.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market. The Company operates in three segments.



Why Should Investors Buy FMCC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) shares fall, losing -1.30 percent to close at $67.05. The stock is up around 2.88% this year and 6.65% for the last 12 months. Around 400,464 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 589,628 shares.



Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe



Will NSRGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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