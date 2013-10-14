Penny Stock Movers - KDDI CP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:KDDIY), COASTAL ENERGY COMPA(OTCMKTS:CENJF), L'Oreal SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KDDI CP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:KDDIY), COASTAL ENERGY COMPA(OTCMKTS:CENJF), L'Oreal SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY), Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY).



KDDI CP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:KDDIY) ended lower -1.62% and complete the day at $13.38. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 85,296. After opening at $13.34, the stock hit as high as $13.42. However, it traded between $8.53 and $14.34 over the last twelve months.



KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, and Global Services.



Has KDDIY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



COASTAL ENERGY COMPA(OTCMKTS:CENJF) closed yesterday at $17.74. Around 31,000 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 17,577 shares. The company is now valued at around $2.01 billion.



Coastal Energy Company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand. The company holds 100% interests in the G5/43 block that covers an area of approximately 2,494 square kilometers; and G5/50 block covering approximately 283 square kilometers in the Gulf of Thailand



How Should Investors Trade CENJF Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



L'Oreal SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LRLCY) moved -0.73 percent lower at $34.00 and traded between $33.91 and $34.07 after opening the day at $34.00. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.74%, which stands at 2.74% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 21.52%.



L?Oréal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products under the L?Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, Softsheen Carson, Le Club des Créateurs de Beauté, and Essie brand names; and professional products, including hair color products, hair care products



Why Should Investors Buy LRLCY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Alpha Bank A.E. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ALBKY) shares fall, losing -2.39 percent to close at $0.229. The stock is down around -62.46% this year and -57.23% for the last 12 months. Around 871,334 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 954,526 shares.



Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally.



Will ALBKY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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