Penny Stock Movers - Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), mCigInc(OTCBB:LTCHD), KraigBiocraft Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:KBLB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), mCigInc(OTCBB:LTCHD), KraigBiocraft Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:KBLB)



Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY) current trading session, hitting $24.65 recently.



The share price of KMTUY is currently trading within the range of $24.47 to $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, whereas its total outstanding shares are 953.15million. Company’s beta value stands at 1.35 points. KMTUY current trading volume is 50,543.0shares, while its average volume is 89,559.00shares.Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



Is KMTUY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO)shares traded down -1.80% during the current trading session, hitting $1.09 recently. The share price of VPCO is currently trading within the range of $1.05 to $1.11. Company’s beta value stands at 13.41 points.



VPCO current trading volume is 361,405.0, while its average volume is 353,227.00 shares. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.



Has VPCO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



mCigInc(OTCBB:LTCHD)is trading with an up of 14.52%, along with the trading price of $0.177 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.17.



IWSY recently gained a volume of 219,009.00 shares, while its average volume is 323,580.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.20 - $0.26, while today, up until 1:15PM, its minimum price was $0.17.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -22.83%.mCig, Inc., a development stage company, engages in air to water generator distribution and technology licensing business.



Will LTCHD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



KraigBiocraft Laboratories Inc(OTCMKTS:KBLB)stock hit its highest price at $0.07, after starting its trade at $0.06. Company reported an increase of 1.54% at the price of $0.0660recently and its current day range is from $0.06 to $0.07.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $40.37million. Its current volume is 948,345.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 769,053.00shares.



Will MNGGF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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