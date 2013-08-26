Penny Stock Movers - Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), RESOURCE VENTURES (OTCMKTS:REVI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY), RESOURCE VENTURES (OTCMKTS:REVI)



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) ended higher +17.57% and complete the day at $0.174. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 7.63 million. After opening at $0.15, the stock hit as high as $0.18. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.31 over the last twelve months. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide.



For How Long LQMT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) closed yesterday at $1.72, a +7.50% increase. Around 1.20 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.13 million shares. The company is now valued at around $64.48 million. Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



For How Long AFFY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) moved +0.21 percent higher at $67.50 and traded between $67.09 and $67.70 after opening the day at $67.12. Its performance over the last five days remained +0.9%, which stands at -0.07% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was +3.58%. Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide.



For How Long NSRGY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



RESOURCE VENTURES (OTCMKTS:REVI)’s shares rose, +53.13 percent to close at $0.0049. The stock is down around -95.92% this year and -96.94% for the last 12 months. Around 57.25 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.98 million shares. Resource Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, Resources Printing & Graphics, Inc., provides printing and other graphic services to individual and institutional clients in southern California.



Why Should Investors Buy REVI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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