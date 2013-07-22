Penny Stock Movers - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), TechnoConcepts, Inc.(OTCMKTS:TCPS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), TechnoConcepts, Inc.(OTCMKTS:TCPS)



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) ended its day with the decline of -20.39% and closed at the price of $0.0605 after opening at $0.08. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 30.40M shares, as compared to its average volume of 12.20M shares. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets.



Will NTEK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 520,620.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 893,850.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $66.84 for the day and its closing price was $67.25 after gaining +0.33% for the day. Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage.



For How Long NSRGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) traded with volume of 363.80M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 36.90M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.0021 and closed at $0.0017. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine.



What SEEK Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



TechnoConcepts, Inc.(OTCMKTS:TCPS) stock traded with total volume of 16.18M shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.46M shares. TCPS started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0299 after gain +293.42%. Develops computer software.



What was the Moving Force behind TCPS On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on TCPS



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/