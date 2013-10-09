Penny Stock Movers - North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV).



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) ended lower -1.12% and complete the day at $0.890. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 476,945. After opening at $0.93, the stock hit as high as $0.95. However, it traded between $0.25 and $1.67 over the last twelve months.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California



Has NAMG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) closed yesterday at $11.30, a -7.15% decrease. Around 105,938 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 82,749 shares. The company is now valued at around $631.24 million.



Linc Energy Ltd operates as a diversified energy company worldwide. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of traditional oil and gas assets in North America; acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional coal resources; and development and commercialization of coal-to-liquids processes through the combined utilization of underground coal gasification and gas-to-liquids technologies in Australia, North America, Europe, South Africa, and Uzbekistan



Has LNCGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) moved -1.14 percent lower at $0.260 and traded between $0.25 and $0.27 after opening the day at $0.26. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.59%, which stands at -23.27% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 18.18%.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a drug-medical device and therapeutic company, designs, develops, and commercializes medical approaches for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy ONCS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV) shares fall, losing -0.71 percent to close at $1.39. The stock is down around -20.11% this year and 1.46% for the last 12 months. Around 306,038 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.25 million shares.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions



Will NVIV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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