Penny Stock Movers: NP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY).



NP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY) ended lower -1.05% and complete the day at $32.85. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 96,045. After opening at $32.79, the stock hit as high as $32.95. However, it traded between $17.55 and $33.33 over the last twelve months.

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based bank group with four core businesses: Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Investment Solutions and Other Activities. Retail Banking comprises the French retail banking division, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro in Italy, BeLux Retail Banking, Europe-Mediterranean, all BNP Paribas Group retail banking businesses out of Euro Zone: in the United States,



Has BNPQY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY) closed yesterday at $16.45, a +3.70% increase. Around 83,552 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 111,196 shares. The company is now valued at around $822.79 million.

Linc Energy Ltd (Linc Energy) is an Australia-based company. The Company is engaged in the oil and gas exploration and production; exploration and development of conventional coal resources, and development and commercialisation of Coal-to-Liquids (CTL) processes through the combined utilisation of Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) and Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) technologies.



For How Long LNCGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) moved +2.59 percent higher at $0.119 and traded between $0.12 and $0.12 after opening the day at $0.12. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.62%, which stands at -8.46% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -33.52%.

Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) is a picture and printing company. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Digital Imaging Group (CDG), Graphic Communications Group (GCG)



For How Long EKDKQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares rose, gaining +2.33 percent to close at $26.76. The stock is down around -13.87% this year and 7.47% for the last 12 months. Around 68,452 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 221,994 shares.

Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines



Why Should Investors Buy FANUY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/