Penny Stock Movers: OmniTek Engineering Corp (NDA)(OTCBB:OMTK), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP), VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY (OTCMKTS:VRSEF) Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OmniTek Engineering Corp (NDA)(OTCBB:OMTK), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP), VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY (OTCMKTS:VRSEF) Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY)



OmniTek Engineering Corp (NDA)(OTCBB:OMTK) opened its shares at the price of $2.40 for the day. Its closing price was $2.50 after gaining +4.17% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 37,995.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 25,085.00 shares. The beta of OMTK stands at-0.21.



Why Should Investors Buy OMTK After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP) percentage change plunged -0.12% to close at $0.08 with the total traded volume of 469,199.00 shares, and average volume of 889,364.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.07 - $0.28, while its day lowest price was $0.08 and it hit its day highest price at $0.08.



Fuse Science, Inc., a consumer products company, develops alternative delivery systems with applications in the sports nutrition and medical fields.



Has DROP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY (OTCMKTS:VRSEF) started its trading session with the price of $0.29 and closed at $0.28 by scoring -21.24%. VRSEF’s stocks traded with total volume of 349,580.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 49,973.00 shares.



Verisante Technology, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of skin cancer detection systems.



Has VRSEF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) ended its day with the loss of -2.15% and closed at the price of $2.18 after opening at $2.24. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 52,295.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 219,464.00 shares.



Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia.



Why Should Investors Buy DSNY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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