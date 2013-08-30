Penny Stock Movers - Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC), Affinity Mediaworks Corp(OTCBB:AFFW), Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC), Affinity Mediaworks Corp(OTCBB:AFFW), Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB).



Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) ended lower -13.55% and complete the day at $0.185. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.51 million. After opening at $0.21, the stock hit as high as $0.21. However, it traded between $0.06 and $0.60 over the last twelve months.



Patriot Coal Corporation (Patriot) is a producer of thermal coal in the eastern United States, with operations and coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions.



Has PCXCQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC) closed yesterday at $0.375, a -3.96% decrease. Around 1.88 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 666,888shares. The company is now valued at around $102.62 million.



Pershing Gold Corporation, formerly Sagebrush Gold Ltd., is an exploration-stage gold and minerals exploration company focused on searching for gold and other mineral resources and seeking out exploration and development targets



Has PGLC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Affinity Mediaworks Corp(OTCBB:AFFW) moved -30.56 percent lower at $0.0250 and traded between $0.02 and $0.05 after opening the day at $0.05.



Affinity Mediaworks Corp., is a development-stage company. The Company focuses in the development, finance, sales, acquisition, distribution and marketing of intellectual property devoted for the entertainment and leisure markets. During the fiscal year ended January 31, 2011



Why Should Investors Buy AFFW After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Tranzbyte Corp(OTCMKTS:ERBB) shares rose, gaining +15.79 percent to close at $0.0022. The stock is down around -12% this year and 10% for the last 12 months. Around 122.12 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 31.65 million shares.



Tranzbyte Corp, formerly PBS Holding, Inc. is engaged in providing human resource outsourcing services through its subsidiaries, PBS LLC, Primary HR Services, LLC (Primary HR) and AHJR, Inc. (AHJR) (collectively, the Subsidiaries). PBS LLC and Primary HR are regional professional employer organizations (PEO) focused on providing human capital management solutions.



Why Should Investors Buy ERBB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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