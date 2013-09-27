Penny Stock Movers - PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB).



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY) ended higher +0.28% and complete the day at $7.23. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 221,710. After opening at $7.23, the stock hit as high as $7.35. However, it traded between $5.70 and $11.06 over the last twelve months.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



For How Long PPERY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) closed yesterday at $0.0042, a -14.29% decrease. Around 21.19 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 31.87 million shares. The company is now valued at around $4.16 million.



Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America. It owns 100% interests in the 6 mega-watts per hour Chiligatoro hydro-electric project located in Intibuca



Has MINE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) moved -0.43 percent higher at $39.65 and traded between $34.40 and $39.65 after opening the day at $39.47. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.01%, which stands at 6.53% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 5.2%.



LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA engages in the manufacture and sale of luxury products. The company operates through Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry



For How Long LVMUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB) shares fall, losing -15.09 percent to close at $0.0225. The stock is down around -25% this year and -64.84% for the last 12 months. Around 5.39 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.09 million shares.



IceWEB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells purpose-built appliances, and network and cloud attached storage solutions, as well as delivers on-line cloud computing application services



Will IWEB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/