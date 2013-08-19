Penny Stock Movers: PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE), Pulse Beverage Corp (OTCMKTS:PLSB), GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS:GRPR), Infinity Augmented Reality Inc (OTCMKTS:ALSO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE), Pulse Beverage Corp (OTCMKTS:PLSB), GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS:GRPR), Infinity Augmented Reality Inc (OTCMKTS:ALSO)



PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) opened its shares at the price of $0.93 for the day. Its closing price was $0.950 after gaining +5.56% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 183,846.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 82,283.00 shares. The beta of PURE stands at0.73.



Pure Bioscience, Inc. (PURE) is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of bioscience products. PURE’s technology platform is based on stabilized ionic silver, and its initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC).



For How Long PURE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Pulse Beverage Corp (OTCMKTS:PLSB) percentage change plunged -2.34% to close at $0.918 with the total traded volume of 190,416.00 shares, and average volume of 59,375.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.45 - $1.48, while its day lowest price was $0.85 and it hit its day highest price at $0.94.



The Pulse Beverage Corporation, formerly Darlington Mines Ltd., develops and markets into niche segments of the beverage industry.



Has PLSB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS:GRPR) started its trading session with the price of $0.0009 and closed at $0.0009 by scoring +12.50%. GRPR’s stocks traded with total volume of 41.61 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 53.08million shares. The beta of GRPR stands at 10.74.



Grid Petroleum Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in North America.



Why Should Investors Buy GRPR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Infinity Augmented Reality Inc (OTCMKTS:ALSO) ended its day with the gain of +14.29% and closed at the price of $0.400 after opening at $0.36. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 183,065.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 106,437.00 shares.



Infinity Augmented Reality Inc (Infinity AR), formerly Absolute Life Solutions, Inc., is a developer of Augmented Reality Software.



Will ALSO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at:http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/