Penny Stock Movers - Sino Agro Food Inc(OTCBB:SIAF), BG Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII), Cloud Security Corp(OTCBB:CLDS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sino Agro Food Inc(OTCBB:SIAF), BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII), Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS).



Sino Agro Food Inc(OTCBB:SIAF) ended lower -0.94% and complete the day at $0.535. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 655,330. After opening at $0.54, the stock hit as high as $0.54. However, it traded between $0.34 and $0.75 over the last twelve months.



Sino Agro Food, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consulting, engineering, and technology based company in the agriculture and aquaculture sectors. The company develops, produces, and distributes organic agriculture and aquaculture produce and products



Has SIAF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) closed yesterday at $19.28, a +1.26% increase. Around 141,205 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 178,930 shares. The company is now valued at around $69.71 billion.



BG Group plc operates as an integrated natural gas company worldwide. The company?s Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, production, liquefaction, and marketing of hydrocarbons with a focus on natural gas.



For How Long BRGYY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII) moved -13.71 percent lower at $0.0302 and traded between $0.03 and $0.04 after opening the day at $0.04. Its performance over the last five days remained 8.04%, which stands at -32.13% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -91.42%.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



Why Should Investors Buy XUII After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS) shares rose, gaining +4.23 percent to close at $0.740. The stock is up around 516.67% this year and -48.61% for the last 12 months. Around 231,317 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 136,649 shares.



Cloud Security Corp., a development stage company, operates as an information technology services and software company. It primarily delivers access to computer desktops and other consumer electron devices from remote locations.



Why Should Investors Buy CLDS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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