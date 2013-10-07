Penny Stock Movers - Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY),Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY),Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV).



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY) ended higher +0.11% and complete the day at $9.51. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 139,600. After opening at $9.45, the stock hit as high as $9.53. However, it traded between $8.50 and $11.40 over the last twelve months.



Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited provides telecommunications and IT services primarily in New Zealand and Australia. IT operates in five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-I, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services.



For How Long NZTCY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY) closed yesterday at $23.47, a +0.73% increase. Around 44,639 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 58,147 shares. The company is now valued at around $58.41 billion.



Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to individuals, businesses, governments, and enterprises in Australia and internationally



For How Long TLSYY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) moved -0.18 percent lower at $39.70 and traded between $39.37 and $39.85 after opening the day at $39.41. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.13%, which stands at 11.93% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 5.33%.



LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA engages in the manufacture and sale of luxury products. The company operates through Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing business groups. Its wine and spirits product line comprises champagne, sparkling and still wines, cognac, and other spirits primarily under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Mercier, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart, Krug, Château d?Yquem, Château Cheval Blanc, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, 10 Cane, and Wenjun brand names.



Why Should Investors Buy LVMUY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV) shares fall, losing -2.10 percent to close at $1.40. The stock is low around -19.54% this year and 2.19% for the last 12 months. Around 87,615 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.25 million shares.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions



Will NVIV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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