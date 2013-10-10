Penny Stock Movers - Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI), MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP), DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI), MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP), DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN).



Trans Global Group Inc(OTCMKTS:TGGI) ended higher +50.00% and complete the day at $0.0009. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 283.44 million. After opening at $0.0006, the stock hit as high as $0.0009. However, it traded between $0.0001 and $0.0009 over the last twelve months.



Trans Global Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a hosting platform for client and non clients to host their Websites. The company offers various services, including conceptual design, custom programming, SEO, campaign management, printing, iPhone application development, email marketing, and SMS text marketing.



For How Long TGGI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP) closed yesterday at $0.0310, a -11.17% decrease. Around 7.75 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.96 million shares. The company is now valued at around $13.81 million.



MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers terminal-based service packages and integrated Web Portal add-ons that include digital patient records, electronic referrals, credit/debit card merchant services, check guarantee, and accounts receivable financing for physicians, clinics, hospitals, and medical dispensaries.



Has MWIP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF) moved -3.65 percent lower at $7.77 and traded between $7.17 and $7.97 after opening the day at $7.91. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.85%, which stands at -27.84% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -67.99%.



Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake project covering an area of approximately 566 square kilometers in Northeastern Ontario



Why Should Investors Buy DRGDF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN) trade close at $0.0950. The stock is down around -53.43% this year and -49.92% for the last 12 months. Around 3.11 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.49 million shares.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives;



Can APDN Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/