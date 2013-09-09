Penny Stock Movers - Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNGGF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNGGF)



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS:VPCO) current trading session, hitting $1.11 recently.



The share price of VPCO is currently trading within the range of $1.08 to $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 60.37 million. Company’s beta value stands at 13.41 points. VPCO current trading volume is 307,658.00 shares, while its average volume is 344,358.00 shares. Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide.



Is VPCO a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) shares traded down -12.02% during the current trading session, hitting $0.205 recently. The share price of NPHC is currently trading within the range of $0.02 to $0.03. Company’s beta value stands at 2.33 points.



NPHC current trading volume is 12.30 million, while its average volume is 7.60 million shares. Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.



Has NPHC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) is trading with an drop of -9.68%, along with the trading price of $1.68 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $1.84.



IWSY recently gained a volume of 560,804.00 shares, while its average volume is 427,296.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.65 - $2.85, while today, up until 1:17PM, its minimum price was $1.56.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -23.74%. ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets. I



Why Should Investors Buy IWSY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNGGF) stock hit its highest price at $2.50, after starting its trade at $2.29. Company reported an increase of 10.13% at the price of $2.50 recently and its current day range is from $2.26 to $2.50.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $66.17 million. Its current volume is 50,921.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 24,257.00 shares. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. operates as a real estate and financial services company in Mongolia. It operates through Investment Property Operations and Insurance Operations segments.



Will MNGGF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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