Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Upticknewswire is excited to open their online Newsroom for small and Micro cap stocks that meets SEC, Reg. fair disclosure regulations. This new service is greatly beneficial to journalists, editors and bloggers who can now access the information they require directly from The Newsroom. This saves time on emails and phone calls tracking elusive stories, because the information is there at their fingertips and ready for them run with the news-breaking story.



The Newsroom is also highly beneficial to companies wishing to get their latest microstocks news out to the pertinent readership as quickly as possible and streamlines the process necessary to do so.



From the outset, the company news collated will immediately be sent out to the relevant reporters via the site RSS Feeds. The benefit of the online arena means The Newsroom is open 24/7 so that everyone can view the latest news whether it be day or night.



Featured Companies already include Singlepoint, Inc, ASICS Corp., AMP Holding, Inc. and Planda, to name a few. “From day one we will start sending your news to the right reporters with our RSS Feeds. The Newsroom is open 24/7 so that everyone can view your news anytime, day or night. Our News Room will solve all the problems for small cap stocks because the site meets the rules and regulations as outlined in SEC, Reg. FD (Fair Disclosure)”



Everett Jolly Editor in Chief and CEO of UPTICK Newswire is delighted at the launch of The Newsroom: “The Newsroom is a credible source of information that is sure to get your news in front of the people who matter the most. UPTICK offers a full-suite of investor relations services to growing companies who need to distribute accurate information in a quick and cost-effective manner and the Newsroom is the latest addition to this highly regarded service.”



For further information visit: http://www.Upticknewswire.com