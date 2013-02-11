The Peter Leeds Newsletter Has Released Their 2012 Track Record for Penny Stock Picks

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Released this week, the results include all Hot List stock picks provided to subscribers of their newsletter over the course of last year.



Peter Leeds, author of numerous books about penny stock investing, publisher of his namesake newsletter, and public speaker commented, “It is important to display the results our penny stock picks have achieved for our subscribers. Every Hot List pick is included, with outstanding stock performances being highlighted, and potential average gains being displayed.”



Leeds mentions that all the penny stock picks which he and his team provide are covered by their 100% unbiased guarantee, which ensures that no compensation was paid in exchange for coverage in their newsletter.



The track record for all penny stock picks in 2012 can be accessed online. More recent picks, such as those which were profiled in November and December, are considered “still in play” and as such as reserved for subscribers of the Peter Leeds newsletter only.



“The only picks which are not included in our track record are those from our quarterly Quick Fix reports. Despite many of these highly speculative Quick Fix penny stock picks performing very well, they are typically not included in our track record of stock picks, as they often do not pass our demanding Leeds Analysis.



For more information about the Peter Leeds newsletter or to view their track record of penny stock picks from 2012, visit them online at http://www.pennystocks.net.