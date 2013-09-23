Penny Stock Runners - Adidas AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ADDYY), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), WMI HOLDINGS(OTCMKTS:WMIH), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: adidas AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ADDYY), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), WMI HOLDINGS(OTCMKTS:WMIH), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY).



adidas AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ADDYY) ended higher +2.44% and complete the day at $54.24. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 145,622. After opening at $54.39, the stock hit as high as $54.50. However, it traded between $39.69 and $58.74 over the last twelve months.



adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, developing, producing, and marketing of athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear, apparel, and hardware, such as bags and balls primarily under the adidas and Reebok brands.



For How Long ADDYY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) closed yesterday at $0.104, a +0.97% increase. Around 4.23 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.33 million shares. The company is now valued at around $56.68 million.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets



For How Long NTEK Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



WMI HOLDINGS(OTCMKTS:WMIH) moved -6.57 percent lower at $1.28 and traded between $1.09 and $1.40 after opening the day at $1.36. Its performance over the last five days remained 7.56%, which stands at 24.27% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 52.38%.



WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as Washington Mutual, Inc. and changed its name to WMI Holdings Corp. WMI Holdings Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.



Why Should Investors Buy WMIH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) shares fall, losing -0.13 percent to close at $15.62. The stock is up around 16.65% this year and 4.27% for the last 12 months. Around 3.40 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 721,378 shares.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea, Taillefine, and Ser brands.



Will DANOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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