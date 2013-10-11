Penny Stock Runners - Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY).



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) ended lower -7.44% and complete the day at $0.560. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.36 million. After opening at $0.62, the stock hit as high as $0.63. However, it traded between $0.04 and $1.30 over the last twelve months.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand.



Has WTER Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) closed yesterday at $64.90, a +1.53% increase. Around 394,443 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 578,156 shares. The company is now valued at around $223.92 billion.



Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases.



For How Long RHHBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) moved +19.72 percent higher at $0.0425 and traded between $0.03 and $0.05 after opening the day at $0.04. Its performance over the last five days remained 279.46%, which stands at 3763.64% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 5212.5%.



WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services.



For How Long ACYD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) shares rose, gaining +3.59 percent to close at $15.60. The stock is up around 38.05% this year and 26.52% for the last 12 months. Around 943,346 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 722,813 shares.



Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers.



Why Should Investors Buy DTEGY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/