Penny Stock Runners - Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), BILLABONG INTL ADR(OTCMKTS:BLLAY), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), BILLABONG INTL ADR(OTCMKTS:BLLAY), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY).



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) ended lower -2.12% and complete the day at $14.80. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 146,411. After opening at $14.88, the stock hit as high as $14.95. However, it traded between $10.62 and $15.98 over the last twelve months.



Allianz SE is a Germany-based financial services provider and the holding company of the Allianz Group. It has two main business operations: Insurance Operations and Asset Management.



Has AZSEY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BILLABONG INTL ADR(OTCMKTS:BLLAY) closed yesterday at $0.895, a -9.18% decrease. Around 605,104 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 180,548 shares. The company is now valued at around $235.88 million.



Billabong International Limited engages in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hardgoods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.



Has BLLAY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) moved +30.08 percent higher at $0.160 and traded between $0.12 and $0.18 after opening the day at $0.12. Its performance over the last five days remained -50%, which stands at -50% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -50%.



K-V Pharmaceutical Company (KV), is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, acquires and markets branded and generic/non-branded prescription pharmaceutical products.



For How Long KVPHQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY) shares fall, losing -1.26 percent to close at $20.38. The stock is up around 6.76% this year and 4.3% for the last 12 months. Around 275,649 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 82,705 shares.



NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sell of automobiles. The Company has two business segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklifts, marine products and accessories.



Will NSANY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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